'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer To Drop On May 22, Amitabh & Ayushmann Make Hilarious Announcement

Gulabo Sitabo trailer is all set to release on the Amazon Prime Video and its official Youtube channel on May 22, 2020. The announcement for the launch of the trailer was made by the cast-- Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-- and director Shoojit Sircar in a novel way as they connected on a rather hilarious video call to address the audience. However, the actors carried the essence of their quirky characters from the much-awaited film.

Have a look:

The much-awaited Gulabo Sitabo is one of the first Bollywood films to directly release on the digital platform as the theatres remain closed throughout the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will trace the story of Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Baankey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who are always at odds with each other.

Earlier this week, the makers of Gulabo Sitabo released the motion poster of the film. The 30-second long video opens with the sound of goats bleating and then pans out to reveal the logo of Gulabo Sitabo. According to the motion poster, fans will be treated to ‘Ek Priceless Jodi’ of a landlord, played by Bachchan, and a tenant, essayed by Khurrana, in the film.

Have a look:

About the film

Gulabo Sitabo is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production that is also Shoojit Sircar’s new production venture. The film is also produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo is written by acclaimed writer, Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written films like Vicky Donor, Piku, Madras Café, The Sky Is Pink, etc. Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

