Weekly Celeb Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana Spends Relaxing Week Amid Lockdown; See Pics

During the coronavirus, everybody is working out ways to make good use of their quarantine period by doing something productive. One of the celebrities who seemed to have a relaxed week was Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor certainly knows how to strike a balance between his personal life and his work life, which is very evident from his social media handles. From spending some 'we time' with his family to promoting his upcoming movie, Ayushmann has been doing it all. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Ayushmann Khurrana did this week amid self-quarantine.

Weekly celeb roundup: What was Ayushmann Khurrana up to this week?

Spent some time with his family

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his son, Virajveer playing the guitar. Along with the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote: " Apni Dhun me rehta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai." Apart from this, he also goes on to treat fans with some glimpses of him chilling with his family. Check out the post below.

Showing off his quarantine avatar

Ayushmann Khurrana is among the many celebs who are avoiding a haircut during the lockdown. The actor went on to share a picture of him in his uncut hair and untrimmed beard calling himself a caveman. In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen without a shirt, showing his rugged new look to the world. He also went on to caption the picture saying that it is his caveman session.

Birthday wishes

During the week, two of Ayushmann’s close people celebrated their birthday, one of them was his father, P. Khurrana and the other one was his close friend and co-star, Nushrat Bharucha. To make their day a little special, Ayushmann shared adorable throwback pictures with sweet notes and birthday wishes. Check out the post here.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bewakoofiyaan': Scenes That Failed To Make It To The Final Cut

Movie promotions

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo have recently revealed the release of the film on Amazon Prime. To keep his fans updated about it, the actor has been sharing a few posts along with the motion poster of the film. He also went on to share the trailer announcement of the along with his co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Trailer Announcement Gives Peek Into Quirky World Of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Also read | ‌Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Into A "Caveman" In COVID Lockdown; See Pics

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Pours In Birthday Wishes For Nushrat Bharucha In The Sweetest Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.