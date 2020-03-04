Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15': Top Songs From The Film You Can Check Out

Article 15 is one of the most acclaimed films in recent times. The film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently appeared in Shubh Mangal Syada Saavdhan. The movie is packed with laughter but also delivers an important message on homosexuality. Article 15 was another important social film that the actor starred in. The movie tells the story of a police officer who goes after caste-based discrimination.

Also read: Times When Ayushmann Khurrana Amazed Everyone With His Poetry; Read

The movie was released on June 28, 2019. It was critically acclaimed and did very well at the box office as well. Article 15 states that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of race, religion, caste, sex and place of birth. And that is precisely what the movie sets out to explore. The movie was noted for Ayushmann’s groundbreaking performance combined with a moving story, and an important social issue in the Indian society. The film's music album was also appealing. Let’s delve deep into the music album of Article 15.

Also read: 'Durgavati' Actor Bhumi Pednekar To Share Screen With Ayushmann For The 4th Time?

Shuru Karein Kya

This song is sung by Dee MC, Kaam Bhari and Chaitanya Sharma. The music director is Gingger Shankar. The lyrics are written by Kaam Bhari and Dee MC.

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Week 2: Ayushmann’s Film Mints Rs 56.98 Crore

Naina Yeh

This is another catchy number from the flick. The singers of this song are Aakanksha Sharma and Yasser Desai. The music director is Piyush Shankar. The lyricists are Rashmi Singh and Virag Mishra.

Intezari

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Worth-adding To Your Watch-list, Know Why

The singer of Intezari is Armaan Malik. The music director of this song is Anurag Saikia, and the lyricist is Shakeel Azmi. It is considered by critics to be one of the film's most evocative songs.

Kahab Toh

Kahab Toh is sung by Sayani Gupta. The music director is Anurag Saikia. The lyricist is Shakeel Azmi.

Intezari (unplugged)

This unplugged version of Intezari is sung by none other than Ayushmann Khurrana. Khurrana once again showcases his singing prowess as well. The music director is Anurag Saikia, and the lyricist is Shakeel Azmi.







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.