'Durgavati' Actor Bhumi Pednekar To Share Screen With Ayushmann For The 4th Time?

The year 2019 was a busy yet successful year for Bhumi Pednekar as she saw the commercial success of film Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala. While she was the lead cast in female-led Saand Ki Aankh, she received critical acclaims for her performance in Soncchiriya. The actor saw the release of her first haunted film, Bhoot and is currently busy shooting for an upcoming film, Durgavati.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana to share big screen again?

It has been reported by various media portals that Bhumi Pednekar has blocked her dates in the month of June to work in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film. Though the details regarding her character have not been revealed yet, if all goes as per reports, then this will be the fourth time that bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana would be sharing the silver screen. The two have starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala. Bhumi Pednekar also gave a special appearance in Ayushmann starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and as per reports, the two might share the big screen again. Read on to know more details.

As per reports by various media portals, it has been revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of a gynaecologist in the yet-untitled film. The plot of the film will revolve around him and in the movie, Ayushmann’s character would be seen giving shelter to a girl who has eloped from her house. The script of the movie has been written by Saurabh Bharat and the movie is expected to finish filming and hit theatres by the year 2021. It has also been reported by various media portals that Alaya F. might also get roped in, to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in this film. She made her acting debut earlier this year with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, where she shared the screen with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan.

