'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Week 2: Ayushmann’s Film Mints Rs 56.98 Crore

Bollywood News

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' box office collection has achieved a milestone of crossing Rs 50 crore. Check out the latest box office update of 'Shubh Mangal'

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is creating a lot of buzz with its catchy storyline about same-sex love. The film has been garnering pouring love from the audience and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also received massive attention from the LGBTQ supporters. After collecting Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day, here’s the week 2 box office update of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection week 2

As per reports, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s first-weekend box office collection was a minimal of Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.03 crore on Sunday respectively. And now, after collecting Rs 54.23 crores over the weekend, here’s the new box office update of the film over Monday and Tuesday. The movie reportedly has now earned Rs 56.98 crore till now.

Also Read | Here Are Reasons To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Here's how fans are reviewing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan 

Also Read | Neena Gupta's most memorable dialogues from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Earns Rs 50 Crore

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Update: LGBTQ Film Inches Towards 50 Cr Mark

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
