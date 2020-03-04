'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Week 2: Ayushmann’s Film Mints Rs 56.98 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is creating a lot of buzz with its catchy storyline about same-sex love. The film has been garnering pouring love from the audience and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also received massive attention from the LGBTQ supporters. After collecting Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day, here’s the week 2 box office update of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection week 2

As per reports, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s first-weekend box office collection was a minimal of Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.03 crore on Sunday respectively. And now, after collecting Rs 54.23 crores over the weekend, here’s the new box office update of the film over Monday and Tuesday. The movie reportedly has now earned Rs 56.98 crore till now.

Here's how fans are reviewing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

But movie was amazing. And audience was fun. Maza hi aa gaya — kanishk (@kanishk66) February 27, 2020

More than homophobia, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is about patriarchy and if I could, I would give writer-director Hitesh Kewalya a box of cupcakes for the roles & arcs he's the women characters in the film. They're all fabulous but Sunaina (Neena Gupta) in particular, has my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/imVXbFNnU1 — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) February 21, 2020

@ayushmannk loved ur movie alot sir .. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has helped me to bring out the inner me😊❤️I love u sir . Its my dream to meet u once.. Jitu Bhaiya and you share a lovely chemistry❤️ — Mohit Ramchandani (@MohitRa42642692) February 26, 2020

