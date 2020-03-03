The Debate
Times When Ayushmann Khurrana Amazed Everyone With His Poetry; Read

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana often takes to his social media to express his feelings through poetry. Here are a few poetries written by the much-loved actor. Check it out

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is considered a versatile actor, especially after his last few Bollywood releases. Besides his acting prowess, he has carved a niche as a multi-faceted personality. He can spurn magic with his words, and mesmerising melodious voice. Here are the times when the actor stunned the audiences with his poetry. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's poetry: 

In a previous interview, the Andhadhun actor had mentioned that he wants to write a book on his poetry, and it seems he is vicariously living his dream through his social media. The actor, who is reported to be on a break from acting, will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead is slated to hit the screens soon. Several media reports claim that Gulabo Sitabo narrates the tale of a grumpy landlord and his new tenant. In the film, Amitabh will be seen playing the role of a grumpy old man and Ayushmann will play the role of the tenant. 

 

 

