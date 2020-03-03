Times When Ayushmann Khurrana Amazed Everyone With His Poetry; Read

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is considered a versatile actor, especially after his last few Bollywood releases. Besides his acting prowess, he has carved a niche as a multi-faceted personality. He can spurn magic with his words, and mesmerising melodious voice. Here are the times when the actor stunned the audiences with his poetry.

Ayushmann Khurrana's poetry:

“कितना जानता होगा वो शख़्स मेरे बारे में,



मेरे मुस्कुराने पर जिसने पूछ लिया तुम उदास क्यूँ हो.”



——————————



“Kitna Jaanta hoga woh shaks mere baare mein,



Mere muskuraane pe jisne pooch liya tum udaas kyun ho.” — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 1, 2018

Kisi din itminaan mein milna,

Main bahut alag hota hoon.



Masroofiyat mein toh bas alag thalag hota hoon.



-Ayushmann — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 21, 2019

“Zikr tera har lafz mein karoonga..



Fikr na kar, Tera naam na loonga.” — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 7, 2018

“Tum is sheher ki rivaayat se anjaan ho dost.



Yahaan yaad rehne ke liye yaad dilaana padta hai.” — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 9, 2018

"हँसना चाहूँ भी तो हँसने नहीं देता मुझको,

ऐसा लगता है कोई मुझसे ख़फ़ा है मुझमें." — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 5, 2017

“ये तो परिन्दों की मासूमियत है वर्ना



दूसरों के घरों में अब आता जाता कौन है.” — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 31, 2017

In a previous interview, the Andhadhun actor had mentioned that he wants to write a book on his poetry, and it seems he is vicariously living his dream through his social media. The actor, who is reported to be on a break from acting, will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead is slated to hit the screens soon. Several media reports claim that Gulabo Sitabo narrates the tale of a grumpy landlord and his new tenant. In the film, Amitabh will be seen playing the role of a grumpy old man and Ayushmann will play the role of the tenant.

