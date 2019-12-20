'Mardaani 2' Sees A Low First Week Both In India And Overseas Market

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Siddharth P Malhotra’s Hichki, has now returned to the silver screen with the sequel to her 2014 hit film, Mardaani. Mardaani 2 stars Rani in the role of a cop yet again. The storyline of the film received praise from critics However, the film has failed to rack up the business at the box office even after one week of release.

'Mardaani 2' box office update

Mardaani 2 has seen a decent first week at the box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹27 crores and has managed to make ₹30 crores at the box office. The film saw a decent footfall on the first three days of release but the business kept falling by the start of the week.

Mardaani 2 opened up to a ₹3.80 crores on its first day. The film’s collection drastically grew on Saturday and Sunday as it collected ₹6.55 crores and ₹7.80 crores respectively. However, from Monday onwards Mardaani 2’s collected fell below ₹2.5 crores.

Mardaani 2 had a poor overseas collection as well as it managed to make only ₹5.81 crores until now. The film raked up only ₹0.82 crores in its opening weekend in the overseas market. However, in India, Mardaani 2 collected over ₹ 18.15 in the first weekend.

The film failed to perform due to the previous week’s release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Mardaani 2 was also released alongside Hollywood’s much-anticipated film, Jumanji: The Next Level. Both the other films performed exceedingly well and Mardaani 2 took the beating of the same.

With the arrival of other big Bollywood films like Dabangg 3 this week and Good Newwz in the following week, Mardaani 2 is expected to move out of the theatres soon. The newest Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also releasing this week. Such big movie lineups are expected to close the business of the previously released films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Mardaani 2, etc as well.

