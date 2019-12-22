Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Loveful Picture Celebrating Christmas Wins Hearts

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are real couple goals in the latest picture shared on Instagram. Tahira who recently won an award for 'most stylish social influencer', shared an adorable picture of kissing her husband and National-award winner Ayushmann Khurrana. She wrote, "He checks me out. I check him out. And we kiss...isliye merry Christmas 😬🌲 (with my skinnier half @ayushmannk). [sic] Bhumi Pednekar dropped hearts in the comment section, while Dream Girl producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Aisa Pyaar" (Love like this).

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap reveals her year-end plans with husband

When Tahira gave up on her marriage

In an interview with a website, Tahira said, "I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss. We both were very young. He didn't have the time and patience to take me along and I didn't have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey."

Want to be successful? Ayushmann Khurrana's latest post states it all

She further said, "Somewhere he knew that she doesn't mean mad. I also knew he wasn't cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is. I had given up many times but he did not. He didn't use to give up but he also didn't make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best."

Ayushmann Khurrana gets ‘most stylish icon’ trophy, Sonakshi Sinha says, 'wrong award'

'The Body' actor Vedhika shares her desire to work with actor Ayushmann Khurrana next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.