Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Favourite Bollywood Movies Of All Time

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about his favourite movies on Google. One of the top questions that fans asked the Uri actor included his preferences on 'the greatest film of all time'. He shared some of his ‘most favourite films of all time’ on Google Answers. Vicky listed a few Hollywood movies including 12 Angry Men, The Godfather trilogy, The Shawshank Redemption, and Ocean’s series. Additionally, he listed his favourite Bollywood movies which consist of Mughal-E-Azam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Lagaan, and Deewaar.

Other questions answered by the Raazi actor

The Lust Stories actor was asked about his place of birth. To this, Vicky Kaushal replied by telling that he was born and brought up in Mumbai itself. He also revealed about him being a Punjabi, whose Pind, or village is in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, which is close to the city of Jalandhar.

Also read: Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal Despite Refusing To Work With Him Earlier?

One of the most asked questions also included the Manmarziyaan actor’s reaction after reading the Sanju script. Vicky Kaushal replied by telling how the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani narrated the movie to him. The director removed his spectacles and started narrating the story to him without using a laptop, or a script. According to Kaushal, Hirani acted the entire film in front of him. The Masaan actor called it ‘pure magic’. By the end of the narration, Vicky did not know whether he would be doing Sanju or not. But the director said something which he could never forget. Hirani told him that he would be portraying the role of Kamli.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal And Tara Sutaria Most Searched People In 2019 - Google India

Forthcoming ventures

Vicky Kaushal will appear in Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. This horror-thriller flick is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Based on a true event, Bhoot- Part One is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

The Love Per Square Foot actor will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh. This Shoojit Sircar directorial stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of a revolutionary freedom fighter who was hanged during the colonial rule. This biographical drama flick is scheduled to theatrically release on Oct 2, 2020.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Brother Makes Fun Of Himself, Says, 'Nepotism Has A Sunny Side Up'

Also read: WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Looks Unrecognizable In This Old Video From His Acting School Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.