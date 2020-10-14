Tahira Kashyap Gives A Sneak-peak Of Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Home: WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is all set to turn into an author as her new book 12 Commandments of Being a Woman releases tomorrow. She has been quite busy promoting her upcoming book on social media. Tahira Kashyap posted a video on Instagram, as she answered a few questions about her life. What seemed more interesting about the video was the tour she gave of Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh home.

Tahira gives a sneak-peak into Ayushmann's house

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap: Cute Pictures Of The Couple

The video started with Tahira Kashyap returning back from her run. She enters the gates of her home and the camera follows her to her backyard. With almost a zillion plants, Ayushman Khurrana's Chandigarh home has a backyard where one can relax and unwind. There's also a badminton net located in the backyard, where his children were seen playing badminton.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Net Worth Will Give You Huge Career Goals

Next, Tahira Kashyap gave her fans a sneak peek into the living room of their Chandigarh home. With a few classy frames set on the wall, the white curtains and the plush couches make the entire living room look elegant. Tahira Kashyap also showed the favourite corner in her home, where she loves unwinding with a book as some hot drink.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Look Picture Perfect In This Latest Photo

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most popular Bollywood couples, setting major couple goals. They started dating back in college and had their shares of ups and downs, officially tying a knot in 2011. In many of his interviews, Ayushmann Khurrana had mentioned that Tahira Kashyap was always supportive of his decision to become an actor. Similarly, when his wife was diagnosed with cancer, he was equally supportive of her. After the lockdown was lifted in July, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap flew to Chandigarh where they bought a new home, where the entire family has been living together.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap’s Adorable Video Winning Hearts, Watch

(Image Sources: Stills from Tahira Kashyap's IG video)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.