Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Look Picture Perfect In This Latest Photo

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana are known to be one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood. From standing by each other through thick and thin to sharing mushy Instagram posts, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana are always setting couple goals. Recently, Tahira Kashyap Khurranna shared an adorable Instagram post, and their fans cannot contain their excitement over how 'Perfect' they look together.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana setting couple goals

Ayushmann and Tahira are seen dressed in traditional outfits in the newly released photo. The Badhai Ho actor was dressed in a traditional white kurta and paired it with a pair of blue jeans. He completed his outfit with a pair of sports shoes. To add a dash of style to his outfit, the Article 15 actor wore a pair of brown shades.

On the other hand, his wife, Tahira Kashyap looked stunning in her pastel-coloured traditional outfit. She wore a baby pink Kurti with a matching pair of loose pants and a floral print mojdi. The delicate designs on her Kurti made it look subtle, yet beautiful.

She draped the light yellow dupatta to drape around her neck. To complete her look, she curled her hair and opted for a simple makeup look. The large pair of dramatic glasses added more glam to her traditional look.

Source: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana/Instagram

As soon as Tahira posted the picture on her social media account, fans flooded the comment section with lovely messages for the couple. Many of their fans called them the 'Perfect couple', while some told them that they loved their 'summer vibe' in the picture.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo. He starred opposite actor Amitabh Bachchan and played the character of Baankey in the film. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film followed the story of two men who get caught in the game of upmanship. Each one attracting a member to their clan and following an agenda.

