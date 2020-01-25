Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Net Worth Will Give You Huge Career Goals

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. Once a boy-next-door, he has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Khurrana marked his debut with Vicky Donor alongside Yami Gautam in 2012. He is known for his unconventional roles in comedy movies featuring a social message.

Khurrana kick-started his career with a television reality show. Now, he has emerged as a household name in Bollywood. Last year, he ruled the box office with Dream Girl and Bala. Besides being commercially successful, Ayushmann Khurrana garnered immense appreciation for his acting chops and choice of roles. Have a look at the net worth of the Bala actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth

According to a leading online portal, the Andhadhun actor’s net worth is $6 million as of 2019. Khurrana’s journey was not a bed of roses. He started at the age of 17 when he appeared in Channel V’s Popstars. But he rose to fame in Roadies 2.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Adds A Hilarious Twist To The Trending Social Media Meme, See Pic

Right after completing his graduation and post-graduation, he worked as an RJ at Big FM. Later on, he hosted numerous shows including The Voice of Youngistaan, MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Jaadoo Ek Baar, among others. Ayushmann Khurrana also anchored India’s Got Talent alongside Nikhil Chinapa. However, he got his first break in Vicky Donor after which there was no looking back. He also sung Pani Da Rang, which gained him accolades. On the work front, Khurrana has Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty.

On the personal front, Ayushmann Khurrana is married to Tahira Kashyap. He is known to have stood by her side during her major health issues. She was suffering from stage zero breast cancer.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About Being A 'socially Aware Citizen',lauds Progressive Indians

Tahira Kashyap's net worth

Tahira Kashyap is a renowned public figure who marked her debut as an author with I promise… A Story of Love and Deceit. She also co-authored Khurrana’s biography Cracking the Code: A Journey to Bollywood. She had directed a short film called Toffee in 2018. According to a report, Tahira Kashyap’s estimated net worth is around ₹5.4 crore as of 2018.



Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Glimpse Of Characters In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Parents Said THIS To Him For 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.