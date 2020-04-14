Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns Attack On Cops, Says 'We Must Celebrate & Salute Police Force'

Ayushmann Khurrana, recently condemned the attacks on police personnel across the country amid lockdown. The actor took to social media and urged the public to be more sensitive towards people at our service. The actor penned down his feelings saying that he feels terrible reading about attacks on cops and other security personnel who are risking their lives every day to keep the public safe. Ayushmann further said that the police are keeping the common man's welfare ahead of their own and the public should celebrate the police force and salute them. Check out the post below.

Ayushmann Khurrana condemns attacks on cops

This post has come after there have been increasing incidents of violence taking place against cops in many states across the country. Recently there were reports, that a mob in Patiala chopped off a cop’s hand on duty who was trying to constrict the movement of people amid COVID 19 lockdown. Other than that, there were reports from Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Cuttack where mobs beat up and attacked police officials.

Other than that, there have been many celebrities who have taken to their social media and have been posting 'thank-you' notes for police personnel. Recently, actor Varun Dhawan had posted a picture on social media with a policeman thanking the police force for their services in these tough times. Actors Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and many others took to their social media where they showed gratitude towards the police and other teams that have been working for the public amid the lockdown.

Image Credits: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

