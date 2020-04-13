The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Young Actors Who Won The Prestigious National Award

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana and many other young actors have gone on to win the prestigious National Award in the best actor category. Read to know more about it.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved actors in the country. He is known for his unique films and his versatility in acting. The actor has won several accolades over the years. The National Award, however, remains to be one of the most significant awards for any actor. Hence, here is a list of popular young actors who have won the National Award for their performance.

Young actors who won the National Award

Ayushmann Khurrana

In 2018, Ayushmann won the National Award for best actor for his performance in Andhadhun. The film was praised by audiences and critics and was a massive hit. Ayushmann expressed his gratitude for winning the award in a long heartfelt post on social media.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal won the National Award for his portrayal of an army officer, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. Vicky won this award for the film URI: The Surgical Strike, which was based on real-life events. Vicky Kaushal shared this award with Ayushmann Khurrana and fans were delighted to watch their favourite actors win this prestigious award.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao won the National Award for best actor in 2013 for his spectacular portrayal of Shahid Azmi in the film Shahid. The film was intense and griping and was loved by audiences and critics alike. Fans praised Rajkummar for his much-deserved win.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published:
