Ayushmann Khurrana Expects A Treat From Radhika Apte As She Ventures Into Something New

Actor Radhika Apte recently shared a photo on her Instagram handle where she is seen posing behind the lens. In the picture, it seems like the actor is venturing into something big. And it gives fans a doubt when Radhika Apte’s friend and co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes her in the comments section of the post. Check out the post here.

Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Aisa karne se party deni padti hai ms apte.” This comment came across a very relatable line as many people have liked and replied on the comment. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s comment.

Radhika Apte has not made any official statements about her post that Ayushmann had congratulated her. But this is not the first time that the actor has been seen behind the lens. Radhika Apte was also seen capturing her friend as calls herself an amateur photographer. Check out the post here.

Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana's bonding

Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana worked together in the hit film Andhadhun where they were paired together. The film worked wonders at the box office and was much loved by fans and critics. Ayushmann and Radhika’s romance in the film was lauded by audiences as they had a different way of romancing. The film also received the 66th National Film Awards.

Andhadhun revolved around the story of Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) who gets tangled in the cobwebs of karma. Akash, a pianist, meets Sophie (Radhika Apte) through sheer fate after which the two become friends. She turns into his lady luck helping him find a job at her father's restaurant. Everything goes well between the duo until Akash bumps into Pramod Singh (Anil Dhawan). Tabu essays the role of Simi, Pramod Singh's wife.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram, Radhika Apte Instagram

