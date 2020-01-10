Ayushmann Khurrana Promotes 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' With THIS New Idea

Ayushmann Khurrana is all prepared for the release of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie has already created a massive buzz around itself with its unique storyline. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a spin-off of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which featured Bhumi Pednekar alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar To Make A Special Appearance In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

The makers of Ayushmann's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan launched a small teaser of the film. The teaser has received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Promoting the film, the actor shared a witty post on his Instagram story. Taking to his Instagram story, he shared a cryptographic page. On the page, the actor has put ShubhMangalSaavdhan in the new password category. Below that it shows that the password entered is weak.

Later, the actor has entered ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan in the category of re-enter new password. The new password entered is now showing as a strong password. This unique promotional trick is being appreciated by Ayushmann's followers.

The actor captioned the story as "Password bhi, pyaar bhi. Aa rahi hai #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan bahaut zyada jaldi".

Here is the post shared by Ayushmann

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the poster of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on his social media account. The poster which was shared by him also had a quirky caption "Bhaagte Bhagate aa rahe hain hum, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan - Releasing on 21st FEB 2020".

The film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is based on the topic of homosexuality. The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The romcom is scheduled to release on February 21. Apart from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will also be starring in Shoojir Sircar's comedy-drama Gulaabo Sitaabo which will release on February 28. In the film, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.