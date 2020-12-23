Ayushmann Khurrana Feels 'immensely Proud' As 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Shoot Completes

After wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and penned an endearing note for his director Abhishek Kapoor and the team. The actor hailed the entire team for finishing the shooting of the film with utmost ease and precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from penning a heartfelt note, the actor also shared some pictures from the sets which seems to be from the film’s wrap-up celebrations where all can be seen rejoicing while cutting a cake together.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens appreciation post

In the note, the Bala actor poured in his love for the team and expressed his pride as their film becomes the first one in India to finish an entire film while battling the deadly coronavirus. The actor thanked his director Abhishek for working so “efficiently and diligently.” “Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus. I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year!”

Director Abhishek Kapoor was the first one to comment under the post and thank the actor for his beautiful words. “Was truly challenging and it brought out the best in us as a team.. feels amazing to end the year on this note.” Followed by Abhishek was actress Taapsee Pannu who wrote, “I thought I finished one in September itself.”

Vaani Kapoor who will be seen playing the role of Manvi in the film had earlier taken to social media to share pictures from the wrap-up party in Chandigarh. "And it's a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it will miss this A team," Vaani wrote. The pictures showed the team cutting a cake and Vaani concluded by inserting a hashtag "You have my Heart". Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the project, which stars Vaani Kapoor as his love interest.

