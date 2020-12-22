Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting For 'Doctor G', Says 'fell In Love With The Script'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his roles in films like Bareily Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and more, has added another movie in his kitty. The actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Doctor G which will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Talking about the same, Ayushmann Khurrana went on to share a picture of him and also penned a sweet note on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture of him revealing details about his upcoming film, Doctor G. In the post, the actor can be seen posing with the script of the film. The actor can be seen donning a black jacket and opted for a sleek hairdo, and spectacles. Along with the post the actor also penned a funny note. He wrote, “Opening soon for a consultation. 👨‍⚕️#DoctorG”. Take a look at the post below.

As quoted by Ayushmann Khurrana’s PR team, the actor revealed, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder”.

He added, “I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts”.

Talking about the production house and director, the actor further revealed, “Junglee’s vision towards storytelling excites me. Their focus has always been towards high concept films which match with my thinking as an artist”. He said, “We have had two very successful outings before and I’m hoping Doctor G will be a hat-trick of hits for us. Anubhuti’s vision for the film is mind-blowing and I’m sure it will be super fun to creatively collaborate with her”.

About the upcoming movie

The movie 'Doctor G' is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead protagonist. She directed the 'Afsos' (Amazon Prime) dark comedy mini-series and the acclaimed short film, 'Moi Marjaani.' The film is being penned by Vishal Wagh, Sumit Saxena, and Saurabh Bharat, who is a fascinating doctor-turned-writer and draws inspiration from the experiences of his medical college life. Fans and netizens are super excited about the upcoming movie.

