Ayushmann Khurrana To Spend New Year With Family 'after A Decade' In Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in Chandigarh shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's next, will celebrate his New Year with family after a 'decade'. "It's been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh. I will be fortunate to spend Christmas and New Year with them this year and I know it will be priceless," Khurrana told ANI.

Khurrana is shooting for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and has been staying away from his family so as to protect them from COVID-19. "We are going to do a simple get-together during New Year's eve. I will be wrapping my shoot soon and I will have enough time to do my covid tests, get the reports and go home. I will be able to finally spend time with my family and hug them. I haven't been able to do this because of my shoot. So, I think New Year will be a very intimate affair at the Khurranas and I'm looking forward to bringing in the new year with them," Khurrana told ANI.

To conclude, Ayushmann said, "Since the lockdown was lifted, we have been in Chandigarh and we have made amazing memories with each other. I have been able to catch up with my full family, my friends from school and college as well as some of my teachers, so I'm going to deeply cherish the time I have spent in my hometown. 2020 has taught us to concentrate on our priorities, on the things that bring us joy and I'm fortunate that I will have all the important pieces of my life under the same roof to celebrate New Year with."

Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui cast features Ayush and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. Ayushmann was thrilled to be part of the film as it featured his hometown Chandigarh. He took to Twitter to announce the good news with fans. He tweeted, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor."

Earlier, director Abhishek Kapoor had introduced Vaani’s character to fans and revealed that Vaani is playing the role of Manvi. Apart from describing her character, the director wrote a beautiful quote by Lisa See and wrote, “While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside.”

