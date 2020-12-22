Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps Shooting For 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Check Out The Post

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor have completed their upcoming movie. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor of the Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, and Kedarnath fame. The makers of the movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui announced on Tuesday that the shooting schedule of the film has been wrapped up. The production of the film started from October 21 amid strict safety measures. The movie was filmed in Chandigarh in a 48-day schedule. The film is being regarded as a progressive love story. Ayushmann's character plays the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film with Vaani as his love interest.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie with Vaani Kapoor wrapped now

Film critic and Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a recent post featuring the actors. The actors were seen cutting the cake and celebrating their film's filming completion. Taran Adarsh captioned his post stating "AYUSHMANN KHURANA - VAANI KAPOOR... Entire shoot of #ChandigarhKareAashiqui - starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #VaaniKapoor - is complete... Filmed in #Chandigarh in a start-to-finish 48-day schedule... Directed by #AbhishekKapoor... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #PragyaKapoor."

Earlier, Vaani Kapoor had already piqued the curiosity of the fans with her pictures from the vanity van on the sets of the film. The actress shared pictures from her dressing room where she can be seen getting ready for the shot. The actors have shared many behind the scenes from their shoot in Chandigarh. Take a look at the BTS of Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie. Not much information is released regarding Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui cast apart from Ayushmann and Vaani and the film release dates are also not announced as of yet.

Vaani wrapped up her shoots from London to join for her filming her part for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Vaani Kapoor is filming for Shamshera now. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. Vaani Kapoor would be playing the role of a dancer while Sanjay Dutt would be portraying the role of an antagonist in the film. On the other hand, Ayushmann is currently teasing a script on his Instagram where Doctor G is shown as the name of the next project he is working in. Not many details are revealed about the same.

