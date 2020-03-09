When Ayushmann Khurrana Gave Serious Social Messages Through Comedy Films

Ayushmann Khurrana is considered as one of the most contemporary actors in Bollywood. He came into limelight with his debut film, Vicky Donor, released in the year 2012. The Bala actor is known for his choice of scripts and films with intriguing storylines. Here are some of the best Ayushmann Khurrana films that gave away a serious social message through the comedy genre.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release. The storyline premises around a same-sex love story between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is reaching great heights by gaining a massive positive response. Apart from the Ayushmann-Jitendra duo, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the first installment of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise. The comedy-drama talks about erectile dysfunction faced by Ayushmann Khurrana. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar plays Ayushmann's love interest. The film is the remake of the director, Aanand L Rai's own Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

Bala

Bala was one of the most highest-grossed films of Ayushmann Khurrana. The film deals with the topic of premature balding and the issues faced by the lead character for being bald. Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is helmed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and features Neena Gupta, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Gajraj Rai, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. The film is widely known for its unique storyline. The comedy-drama flick portrays the story of a middle-aged couple who gets pregnant.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar plays the character of Sandhya Verma. Sandhya is an educated overweight girl. The film screens her struggles for gaining love and respect. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was declared a hit by Box Office India. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Seema Bhargava and Sheeba Chaddhain as pivotal characters.

