Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Balancing Career And Family; Says 'It's Not Easy'

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is based on the subject of homosexual love and also stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. The actor's films are known to create an impact on their audience with their quirky subjects and commendable storylines. In a recent interview, he talked about how he is looking forward to developing a balance between his personal and professional life in his career ahead.

'Biggest aspiration is to strike balance between personal & professional life'

In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor talked about his family and said that he is on a professional high right now and for the same, he had to sacrifice a lot of things in life. He also mentioned that he had to miss out a lot on his family time to reach where he is today.

Furthermore, the Badhaai Ho actor said that his biggest aspiration is to strike a balance which is not an easy thing. He further said that striking a balance between career and family is not an easy thing, but he would certainly try to do so. Ayushmann Khurrana said that he is trying to keep a gap between his projects to spent time with his family.

The actor said that he is glad that he has an understanding partner and since they both are like-minded people and used to do theatre together, they both understand this profession quite well. He is married to Tahira Kashyap and has two kids with her.

Ayushmann also spoke about his journey and said that the idea is to give people something new. He tries to make a film that he would be willing to watch as an audience. He added that many actors feel that 'the public will like it so let’s do it', however instead of the audience, actors should become the audience themselves first.

On the work front, he was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan portraying gay romance on-screen with Jitendra Kumar. The actor would next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.

