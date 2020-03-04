Bhumi Pednekar 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Unknown Facts: Actor Was Chosen Amongst 100 Women?

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Dum Laga Ke Haisha was declared as a Bollywood hit by Box Office India. Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a romantic comedy film that also has a social message embedded in its storyline. The family drama flick is penned and directed by Sharat Katariya. The film celebrated 50 days of its theatrical run on April 16, 2015.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha's final worldwide gross was ₹71.85 crore. On the award acclamation front, Bhumi Pednekar won the Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Dum Laga Ke Haisha, every Bollywood Buff should be aware of.

Lesser-known facts about Dum Laga Ke Haisha

In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar plays the character of Sandhya Verma. Sandhya is an educated overweight girl. She gets married to Prem Prakash Tiwari. Bhumi Pednekar who plays the role of an obese woman in the film, was apparently never heavy in real life.

According to reports and IMDB Trivia, the Bala actor had to gain 10 to 15 kgs of weight for her character in the film. Bhumi was selected amongst around 100 women auditioning for the role. Some reports also speculated that Bhumi was mentored by Seema Pahwa who plays Bhumi's mother in the film. The film was internationally released as My Big Fat Bride in the year 2015.

One of the most interesting facts about Dum Laga Ke Haisha is that the script was penned by the director in the year 2007, almost eight years before the release. The song Dard Karaara has an amazing collaboration behind its making. Music composer Anu Malik and singers Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam reunited almost after 17 years for the project. The lyrics of the songs including "Dard Karaara" were penned by Varun Grover.

