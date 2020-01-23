Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Glimpse Of Characters In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming comedy flick, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, attempts to break stereotypes around same-sex relationships. The official trailer of the film was released earlier this week and immediately became a hot topic of discussion amongst fans who simply can't stop gushing over the actor for bringing yet another unconventional story to the theatres after belting numerous socially relevant films in the past.

And while the trailer has been garnering immense love and appreciation for the actor, the makers have now shared a behind-the-scenes look where Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen giving his fans a glimpse of all the mad characters we will see in the upcoming movie. Here is the video which shows the making of the film was just as much fun as it looks on screen:

The BTS footage opens with the actor’s entry scene in the trailer which had him sport a red superhero costume. Ayushmann Khurrana then beats down all the goofy characters with a single blow. Following the scene, the actor calls it phenomenal and says that he feels like a superstar. If not Superman, he feels more like Ayushmann.

The next scene introduces fans to the Tripathi family, starting with Gajraj Rao’s Shankar Tripathi. He is soon joined by actor Neena Gupta, who portrays his wife, and Maanvi Gagroo, who plays Goggle Tripathi in the film. Next, we see her pose for pictures with everyone including Jitendra’s Aman Tripathi. This was seemingly all part of Aman’s wedding sequence. It also features more funny scenes that show the cast members break into laughter after the take.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – About the film, cast and release date

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan offers an interesting take on a same-sex love story and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame. The film also features Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Sunita Rajwar, among others. Written and helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is set to open up on Feb 21, next month.

