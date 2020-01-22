Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to Have THIS Honey Singh Song Remade

Ayushmann Khurrana has been flying high on his success, and his next destination of success is his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This will be the first movie that will be releasing in the year 2020. The trailer of the movie was released on January 20, 2020. In this film, we will be seeing Ayushmann breaking stereotypes and beating the odds for love. He will be seen romancing actor Jitendra Kumar in this movie, which takes on the concept of homophobia. For his upcoming film, Ayushmann Khurrana chose a 2013 Honey Singh song. Here is all you should know about it.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to have a remade Honey Singh song

Honey Singh is one of the most iconic rap stars from India. The proof of this is his international fandom and that no party is complete without a song from Honey Singh. Honey Singh's 2013 popular song Gabru has grabbed a lot of attention in recent times as it was heard in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. Gabru will be remade and will be heard in the upcoming film. The song will be sung by Tanishk Bagchi and has already got a lot of appreciation.

This is not the first time one of Honey Singh's songs will be remade and incorporated in a film. Honey Singhs songs have been winning the hearts of fans for years now and continue to do so. It is said that the original version of Gabru will be given a modern twist for the movie and it is anticipated to be a huge success when it releases. Yo Yo Honey Singh has given few of the best tracks to audiences over the years, and now again he is going to prove his worth to his fans.

