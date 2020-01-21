The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Impresses LGBTQ Supporters

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer gets a big thumbs up from supporters of LGBTQ rights. Check out what fans have to say about it

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is among the most anticipated films of the year. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo in prominent roles. The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday and the 2-minute visual has created quite a stir amongst the audience and critics alike. Ayushmann Khurrana who always tries to bring in something new on-screen has delighted the supporters of LGBTQ rights this time.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer gets a big thumbs up from supporters of LGBTQ rights

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan raises a toast to the love blooming between two homosexual guys. The movie will reportedly trace a story on homosexuality with comedy puns. The visual received a trail of praises from fans who loved the concept of 'homosexuality'. Many of the LGBTQ supporters have taken to Twitter to share their comments about Ayushmann Khurrana's film. Check out:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Back To Win Hearts, Push Envelope

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Drops, Leads To A Meme-fest

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Called A 'Winner' By Fans; See Here

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be a romantic comedy-drama talking about homosexuality. It is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was reported to be a major hit at the box office. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Khurrana's film is set to release on February 21, 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana Falls For Jitendra Kumar In New 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Poster

(Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
