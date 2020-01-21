Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Impresses LGBTQ Supporters

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is among the most anticipated films of the year. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo in prominent roles. The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday and the 2-minute visual has created quite a stir amongst the audience and critics alike. Ayushmann Khurrana who always tries to bring in something new on-screen has delighted the supporters of LGBTQ rights this time.

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan raises a toast to the love blooming between two homosexual guys. The movie will reportedly trace a story on homosexuality with comedy puns. The visual received a trail of praises from fans who loved the concept of 'homosexuality'. Many of the LGBTQ supporters have taken to Twitter to share their comments about Ayushmann Khurrana's film. Check out:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan I never thought I would love to see the day homosexuality was represented in mainstream Bollywood openly and not with metaphors. Ayushmann Khurrana wearing a pride flag and shouting through a megaphone is all I need in life. I’ve ever been happier :’) pic.twitter.com/IS6sbjx33w — ♡ 𝕊𝕦𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚 ♡ Rahim deserved better. (@jenmishistiel) January 20, 2020

we're really getting ayushmann's character with a nose ring, wearing the pride flag like a cape and letting everyone know that his boyfriend's father has a dangerous disease called homophobia,,,, all while his boyfriend gives him MFING HEART EYES #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/qxYwZup2Ib — marine 🗡️sotus enthusiast (@perayass) January 20, 2020

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be a romantic comedy-drama talking about homosexuality. It is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was reported to be a major hit at the box office. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Khurrana's film is set to release on February 21, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

