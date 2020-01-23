Ayushmann Khurrana's Parents Said THIS To Him For 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have decided that he will never cease to amaze the audience. The actor is ready with his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a comical take on a serious issue of homophobia as well as normalising homosexuality. Ayushmann, along with Jitendra Kumar, who is his love interest in the movie, is getting high praises after the trailer release of the film.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Says THIS Is Needed To Normalise A Sensitive Subject

Ayushmann's parents in full support

In an interview with a leading daily, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that his parents are in love with the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. P Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana, Ayushmann says, saw the trailer on loop and laughed a lot while watching it. He also shared that he was thrilled at their reaction. He realised that his character, as well as the subject of the movie, have struck a chord with them.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Fan Sends A Heartfelt Note, Says THIS To The Actor

Ayushmann Khurrana shared in the interview that it was very encouraging for him that his family gave him such support for the movie. He revealed that he always discusses a movie with his parents which he had decided to be a part of. Ayushmann also talked about how his parents told him that they were very proud of him that he is backing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is giving a strong message in the most entertaining way. They believed that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an important film, especially for all the parents of the country, as it could give the right message about raising children.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to Have THIS Honey Singh Song Remade

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second instalment of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series. The first movie also had an unconventional theme, as it dealt with erectile dysfunction. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It is all set to release on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Are Two Sides Of The Same Neon-colored Coin, See Pics

Watch the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan here:

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Eccentric At 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' Trailer Success Party

Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.