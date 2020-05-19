Ayushmann Khurrana's Trailer Announcement Gives Peek Into Quirky World Of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, all theatres across the country have been shut down. Due to the uncertainty, many filmmakers have decided to release their films on OTT platforms instead of theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo is the latest to join the league. The makers of the film recently released the motion poster of the film. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Why Ayushmann Khurrana Was 'scared' To Face Amitabh Bachchan On Sets

Gulabo Sitabo’s motion poster released

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo recently released the motion poster of the film. The 30-second long video starts with goats bleating. The video then pans out to reveal the logo of Gulabo Sitabo. According to the poster, fans will be treated to ‘Ek Priceless Jodi’ through the film.

Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Vicky Donor fame director Shoojit Sircar. The film is a slice-of-life drama-comedy film. The film will trace the story of Mirza played by Amitabh Bachchan and Baankey played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo will be an iconic and unique pairing like that of Tom and Jerry. They will be creating loads of chaos throughout the journey of Gulabo Sitabo.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Amitabh Bachchan's Unreleased Film 'Shoebite' Sircar's Best Work

Gulabo Sitabo is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production that is also Shoojit Sircar’s new production venture. The film is also produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo is written by acclaimed writer, Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written films like Vicky Donor, Piku, Madras Café, The Sky Is Pink, etc. Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Check out the motion logo of Gulabo Sitabo here:

Even actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media a while ago to share the motion poster of Gulabo Sitabo for his fans. While sharing the same he also added in the caption, “Hoshiyaari aur chalaaki ki ek priceless Jodi”. He also announced that the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo will be released soon.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Set For June 12 Digital Release; Here's Where

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo is one among the many films that are scheduled to have a direct OTT release. This is due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus lockdown. Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi is also all set to have an OTT release soon.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan And Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' To Get An OTT Release?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.