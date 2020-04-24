Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Varun Dhawan A ‘guy With A Heart Of Gold’ In His Birthday Wish

The gen-next heartthrob Varun Dhawan celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown today. While many Bollywood celebrities showcased their warm wishes for the actor on social media, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wish for the actor was delightful to say the least. Ayushmann Khurrana went on to call Varun Dhawan a guy with a 'heart of gold' as he wished the latter on his birthday.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a lovely birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a beautiful picture with Varun Dhawan on his social media wherein they can be seen breaking into laughter together, in what seems to be a still from an award show. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a lovely birthday message for Varun Dhawan with the picture. Calling Varun Dhawan, a 'guy with a heart of gold', Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned in the caption that he wonders on what they were laughing at in the picture.

Ayushmann Khurrana also gave a quirky twist to the message as he mentioned that they were probably laughing because this picture was taken before the COVID-19 social distancing phase. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wish for Varun Dhawan.

Ayushmann Khurrana prepared for his daughter's birthday amidst the lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap also celebrated the birthday of their adorable daughter, Varushka on Tuesday, that is on April 21, 2020. Since their munchkin's birthday had to be celebrated amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the parents got their creative bells tinkling for the preparations of Varushka's birthday. Ayushmann and Tahira prepared for her birthday along with some cardboards, handmade papers and artworks.

Ayushmann and Tahira had also revealed to a publication reportedly that they could not let down their daughter on her special day. So the parents prepared for a small house party by making new crafts using what was available at home. Take a look at Ayushmann's post.

