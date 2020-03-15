Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates 19 Years With His 'goofball' Tahira, Reveals How He Proposed

One of the power couples of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have time and again dished out major couple goals to all their fans and followers on social media. The two were high school sweethearts who found love through their courtship and eventual marriage. The Badhai Ho actor shared a collage of pictures of his 'goofball' Tahira through his Instagram account earlier on Sunday and shared one of the sweetest memory from 19 years ago.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and revealed how he 'confessed' his 'feelings' towards Tahira when they were preparing for their board exams. He wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song." He ended the note by adding, "It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm. ❤️".

Have a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot in November 2008 and are parents to a son and a daughter. Netizens poured out their love for the adorable couple through their likes and comments. Ayushmann's Article 15 co-star Sayani Gupta wrote,"Awwww.. cuties! Touch wood! ❤️❤️❤️". One user jokingly asked,"Did u pass ur exams then😅😅😅", while another one said,"Every girl deserves a man like u💛".

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

The Article 15 actor was last seen in the Hitesh Kewalya directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite debutant actor Jitendra Kumar. The film released in theatres last month and received critical acclaim for its take on the stigma around homosexuality in India. Ayuhsmnan Khurrana will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo where he will be sharing screen space with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

