Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap’s 10 Day Prep For Daughter’s Birthday During Lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s daughter Varushka’s birthday is today. With not much to do during her birthday because of the lockdown, Ayushmann and Tahira resorted to old methods of creativity for their six-year-old daughter's birthday on April 21. Cardboards, handmade papers and artwork came to the rescue of the parents of two.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s best efforts to make their daughter’s lockdown birthday fun

In an interview with a news publication, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap revealed that they couldn’t let Varushka be down on her birthday. At first, they tried to find some vendor to prepare all the decorations. However, no one was available to do it due to the lockdown. Thus, they started prepping for the small house party 10 days ago. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap resorted to making new crafts using what is available at home.

Adorable photos of Varushka and Virajveer

Tahira Kashyap revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana kept the family going while they were making fun items out of scratch with papers and paints. He played music and kept the family humming to some of their favourite songs. Reports also suggest that Tahira Kashyap has been baking for the occasion. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap seem to be devoted to make their child's birthday special even during the lockdown. In ten days, Ayushmann and Tahira have been dedicating a few hours to the preparation.

Tahira Kashyap also added that even though it is just going to be them, they will have fun! Furthermore, the mother of two has planned for a treasure hunt around the house. Tahira has also compiled a video from all of Varushka's friends, and close family members. Seems like it will be a fun day today for the birthday girl for sure!

