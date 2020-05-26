Ayushmann Khurrana Has Hosted THESE Popular Television Shows Till Date

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. In his acting career of almost eight years, the actor has appeared in several blockbusters films such as Bala, Vicky Donor, Andhadhun and more. Ayushmann has not only appeared on the big screen but has been a constant on television as well. Read to know about the shows hosted by the Article 15 actor.

India's Got Talent

Ayushmann Khurrana's first show as a host was India's Got Talent which aired on Colors TV. The show is said to be inspired by the international show British Got Talent. The show follows the Got Talent format, in which contestants have to give audition in front of three judges and a studio audience. Ayushmann hosted the first two seasons of the show along with Nikhil Chinapa. The show was judged by many including over its different seasons, including Sonali Bendre, Shekhar Kapur, Malaika Aroa, Karan Johar, but the name which remains constant is of Kirron Kher.

Music Ka Maha Muqqabla

Ayushmann Khurrana next hosted the show Music Ka Maha Muqqabla which aired on Star Plus in the year 2009. The show came up with a new format in which teams battled out with each other, rather than individuals. The groups included the individual teams of Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Himesh Reshammiya, Mika Singh and Shankar Mahadevan. The show aired a total of 18 episodes and was aired for almost 13 weeks.

Just Dance

Later, in the year 2011, Ayushmann Khurrana also hosted the dance reality show Just Dance on Star Plus. The show was judged by superstar Hrithik Roshan along with Vaibhavi Merchant and Farah Khan. The show aired on every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Star Plus. As per records, the show received the highest opening and a cumulative TRP in 2011. The show also won an award in the best reality show category at the Indian Television Academy, and Ayushmann also won the award in the category of the best host.

On the work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which also featured Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The film was critically acclaimed and applauded by fans. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan which is set to release on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

