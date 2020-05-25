Ayushmann Khurrana Was A Part Of These TV Shows Long Before 'Vicky Donor'

Ayushmann Khurrana is among the top artists in Bollywood right now. The actor has worked in several films now and is also known for his work in films which have a message on social parity. Often, his films have a touching and poignant theme. Before making his debut with Vicky Donor and earning the award for the Best Debut, Ayushamann appeared in various television shows. It is no secret that he won the MTV Roadies. Khurrana won the second season of the reality television show in 2004. Take a look at the television shows he appeared in before making his big debut in Vicky Donor.

MTV Roadies

Ayushmann Khurrana was a 20-year-old journalism student at the time when he auctioned for the second season of MTV Roadies. A clip went viral from the audition. It showed Khurrana in a sky blue shirt with geek glasses, an Ayushmann very different from what we know today. Not only did he clear the interview with Raghu, who is notoriously known for his intimidation, but also won the second season of MTV Roadies.

India’s Got Talent

After becoming the ‘face’ of MTV, Ayushmann Khurrana hosted various shows. Some of them include India’s Got Talent and IIFAs. It is his spontaneity that makes him likeable and capable of hosting not only these television shows but also award shows.

Just Dance

Ayushmann also bagged the show Just Dance on Star Plus. The Bala actor hosted the reality TV show in 2011 and 2012. He also worked alongside judge Hrithik Roshan.

Music Ka Maha Muqqabla

My new show - Amul Music ka Mahamuqabla starts tonight at 9 PM on Star plus — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 19, 2009

Music Ka Maha Muqqabla is a reality show on STAR Plus, which first aired on 19 December 2009. The show was presented and hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana. The show was also held in a large outdoor stadium in Mumbai

MTV Fully Faltoo

MTV is popular for its sense of humour and hilarious concepts. Back in 2008, MTV announced the show Fully Faltoo Film Festival with spoofs on three blockbuster hits - Jodhaa Akbar, Taare Zameen Par and Chak De India. The then MTV VJs Cyrus Sahukar, Ayushmann Khurana and Shambhavi Sharma starred in the lead roles.

