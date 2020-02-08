Ayushmann Khurrana Laments Ragging After Co-star Jitendra's 'forced To Kiss Men' Reveal

Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the time he kissed a boy in the past. Recalling the event, he said, "I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it," said the actor, who will be seen playing the role of a gay man once again in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.



Ayushmann added: "If I can do it for a dare then why can't I do it for a film? This kind of film is happening in India in 2020. I feel a boy can fall in love with a boy, or a girl can fall in love with a girl. It doesn't matter because at the end of the day. Love should be treated as love.". The film contains a kissing sequence between Khurrana and his co-star Jitendra Kumar.

Ayushmann was asked if his co-star has kissed a man

When asked if Kumar has ever kissed a man in the past, Ayushmann informed that 'he has'. Narrating the sequence of events, he stated that for Kumar it happened as a part of 'ragging' in an engineering college and that he was given a task to kiss four boys. When asked how he feels about the fact that his co-star was ragged, the Andhadhun actor said, "I feel this is ridiculous. I feel ragging should be banned and it is not right. It shouldn't happen. It wasn't banned back then, so Jitu had to do it. So, he has done method acting before this film,"

On the release of the rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmaan said he is glad that India is ready is for a film on same-sex relationships. The trailer of the film has received more than 48 million views on YouTube and garnered mostly positive reactions.



Apart from Khurrana, the film stars Jitendra Kumar in a pivotal role who is a well-known face in the digital space. "In 2009, I went to IIT Kharagpur and at that time, I used to work with MTV. I met Jitu (Jitendra Kumar) for the first time over there. Since then, he has changed a lot and now, Jitu is a star," recalled Ayushmann.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awashty in key roles.

