Ayushmann Khurrana Shows How To Layer A Jacket Right In THESE Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana recently created much anticipation among his fans with the trailer of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Apart from his content-driven characters, the actor is also known to give his fans major styling goals with his unique fashion choices. Here are a few of his outfits to give you the inspiration to layer a jacket right.

Tone up your look with a quirky jacket

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a casual attire for a photoshoot. The actor wore a white graphic t-shirt and paired it with grey trousers. He toned up the casual basic look with a quirky printed white jacket. Ayushmann completed his look with a black watch and white sneakers.

Choice of right colours

Ayushmann Khurrana made a major fashion statement when he wore a black graphic t-shirt with a blue bottom and jacket. The actor paired blue joggers with a blue-printed bomber jacket to keep the colour contrast right. He completed the look with sunglasses and white sneakers.

Neon is the new black

Neon colour is widely in trend right now. Ayushmann Khurrana also followed the trend with a neon jacket layered on a basic black outfit for an event. The actor wore a black graphic t-shirt paired with black bottoms and a neon bomber jacket. He completed the look with white sneakers.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's on screen kiss was disturbed by THIS

Balance the outfit with a single colour tone

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a white colour tone attire for a photo shoot. The actor wore a white plain t-shirt and paired it with a cream coloured bottom. He completed the look with a long cream-coloured jacket and white sneakers.

Also Read| 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' & other top-rated Ayushmann Khurrana films on IMDb

Balance the look with the right colour

Ayushmann Khurrana pulled off a quirky party look for a promotional event. The actor wore a multicoloured bottom and paired it with a black plain t-shirt. He completed the look with a brown coloured jacket and black sneakers.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar thanks 'Instagram gurus' Ayushmann, Taapsee & Kartik for THIS reason

Also Read| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Jitendra Kumar recalls first meeting with Ayushmann

Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.