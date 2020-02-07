Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On His Newly Released Song From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit theatres soon. The film has already created a massive buzz among the audience. The cast has left no stone unturned when it comes to promotions. The actors are working tirelessly to promote the film and get audiences hooked onto the new-age love story.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a gay couple who face all odds in order to make their love story a reality. The makers, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, shared a new song just at the beginning of Valentine's week. The song is titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho and is sung by Ayushmann.

The actor is known to possess a soulful voice and his previous hits are proof to this claim. According to an entertainment portal, Ayushmann was quoted saying that the song is a quintessential Bollywood love song that takes the listeners through a roller coaster of emotions. The actor added that the song speaks about how someone feels for their special someone.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Ayushmann emphasised that the song talks about the depth of love. He further added that the lyrics echo the reality of what a couple in love would feel. The actor mentioned that it was an honour to sing the song that celebrates the feeling of love. He also mentioned that he feels extremely privileged to produce a song that is so forward-thinking.

Ayushmann went to dedicate the song to everyone who believes in standing up for love and is not easily brought down by social pressures. He further went on to appreciate and thank Vayu who wrote the lyrics for the song and Tanishk Bagchi who composed it. The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be hitting the silver screen on February 21.

