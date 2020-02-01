Ayushmann & Crew For 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Have Fun While Shooting For 'Gabru'

Ever since the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped the trailer for the movie on the internet, fans are appreciating it as the subject of the movie is very unique. The film is a comical take on a serious issue of homophobia, as well as normalising homosexuality. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame in a lead role, who plays Ayushmann's love interest in the movie.

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently released the making of the first song from the film that was released recently titled Gabru. T-Series released the making of Gabru’s video on their official Instagram page. The cast and crew of the film are looking to have a great time while shooting this peppy number. The song is set in a wedding background.

Watch the video here:

Ayushmann is seen saying in the video that the song is about being fearless in love and especially this kind of love referring to his relationship with Jitendra Kumar in the film. Jitendra Kumar also expressed his reaction on shooting the video of the song. He said that as it is a wedding reception song, he enjoyed filming it as he enjoys dancing in weddings too.

Gajraj Rao who plays an important role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan praised the choreographer as he said jokingly that to make a person like him dance is a challenge for any choreographer. On talking about the faceoff sequence in the song, Ayushmann said that it is a gist of the film with him and Jitendra against their families.

On talking about the much-hyped kiss between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta said that it is a very difficult thing to do for an actor. Ayushmann joked about the kiss that he is a pro in doing it now. He concluded by saying that as an actor one has to be prepared for everything.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that was released in 2017. Since the trailer's release, the entire cast has been receiving praises for their performances and bold-take with the film. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

