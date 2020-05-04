Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Emotional Poem To Pay Tribute To Handwara Martyrs

The terror encounter at Handwara district has taken the entire country by storm. People are condemning the act while paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their life. Joining the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities who are paying homage to the bravehearts, Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartwarming poem. The star wrote the poem and shared it on his Twitter handle.

Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt poem for soldiers killed in Handwara attack

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor penned a heartfelt poem for all the soldiers who lost their lives in the Handwara terror encounter. He expressed his sadness over the attack and wrote how every soldier of the country is important for the people. He shared his emotions on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “ "देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है, है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है, परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है, शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है, उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है - पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं! -आयुष्मान #JaiHind #JaiJawan #Handwara (Every soldier of the country is very special, Fights until the breath is there, There is imprisonment for the happiness of families, There is an infinite fast for the martyrs' mothers, Their children are heard saying - Papa is still with us!)

In one of the deadliest operations for the security forces in the Valley, an Indian army colonel, a major and two soldiers, along with a Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector, were killed in a counter-terrorist operation in Kashmir on May 2. The names of the soldiers, who got killed in the attack were Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh, Lance Naik Dinesh, and Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi. Apart from the actor, other stars including Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, R Madhwan, South Indian star Mahesh Babu also condemned the attack and paid homage to the soldiers. The 12-hour operation, which took place at Handwara in Kupwara district, also resulted in the killing of two terrorists, the Indian Army reportedly said in a statement. According to reports by a media outlet, Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly said that a top Lashkar-e Taiba terrorist, identified as Haider, a Pakistani national, was killed during the operation.

