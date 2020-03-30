Ayushmann Khurrana Recites A Heartfelt Poem Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday took to his social media account to share a video where he recited a poem on 'poor' being the most affected during country-wide lockdown to fight the battle against COVID-19.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally.

In the video, Ayushmann shows how the roads are empty under his building and said he hopes the difficult times are over soon because the rich will still be able to handle this but poor won't.

Meanwhile, filmmakers and actors, including Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana, have pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

The initiative, I Stand With Humanity, started by organisations -- the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry, will provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.

The Vicky Donor actor described the initiative as "truly noble".

"I vow to support this and contribute. India and Indians are under threat and each one of us have the power to make a difference. Let's support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis. #Istandwithhumanity," he tweeted.

I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM @narendramodi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress. https://t.co/bIUDl5HlFA — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 28, 2020

