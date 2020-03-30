Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana's BTS Pictures Prove Why They Are Best On-screen Jodi

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar were last seen in the 2019's blockbuster movie Bala. The two stupendous actors share a great camaraderie both onscreen and offscreen. They are one of the most celebrated and commercially successful Jodi of Hindi Cinema in recent times. In fact, Bhumi Pednekar marked her Bollywood journey opposite Ayushmann in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana shared the screen space twice more and featured in three films overall.

Namely, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, and Bala. The two are thick as thieves in real-life and are often spotted supporting each other on various occasions. On Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's social media, you can find numerous BTS pictures of them together, and these photos prove that why they are counted amidst the best-onscreen pairs of recent times, let's take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's BTS photos

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann look stunning together in this BTS picture, which was shared by Ayushmann on his Instagram. The two look adorable with each other and their chemistry is simply stunning.

This BTS picture is from the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan where Bhumi Pednekar looks like having a gala time with her beau from the movie Ayushmann.

In this BTS picture, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann look happy as they celebrate Holi. The two look great together in this picture.

With such sizzling chemistry, fans of Ayushmann and Bhumi can't wait to see the much celebrated onscreen couple back on celluloid. We hope that the two brilliant actors feature in a film together again in the coming days.

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

