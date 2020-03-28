Ayushmann Khurrana Expresses Shock At People Defying Lockdown, Urges Them To Stay Indoor

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been churning out beautiful verses of poetry amid the nationwide lockdown in the country, expressed his shock on seeing videos of people defying the Government's orders. In his recent interaction with an agency, the Badhai Ho actor claimed that it has been distressing for him to read about people who have been consciously putting themselves at risk despite the widespread frenzy over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap show what perfect couple bonding goals look like

Ayushmann also urged that it is the need of the hour to follow the safety instructions given by medical authorities and stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He also emphasized that this is no time to be irresponsible about the safety of oneself and of others as cases of coronavirus are on the rise in India. He claimed that given the circumstances in the country and across the world, conscious citizens should be extremely responsible and take care of each other to fight the virus.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's audience-favourite scenes from 'Andhadhun'

The actor went on to state that the irresponsible actions of citizens defying the lockdown are likely to put the lives of many in danger and urged people to stay at home amid the lockdown. He also kindly asked them to take care of themselves as well as their families and loved ones. As Indians, he urged the nation to stand united and protect the country and themselves.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana recites a self-written poem, says 'Everyday you cannot be positive'

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

The National award-winning actor was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with newcomer Jitendra Kumar in a same-sex love story. The film released in theatres earlier last month and received critical acclaim and positive reviews for the subject it dealt with. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo where he will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Read | Paresh Rawal uses wordplay, finds a Hindi term for Social distancing; Ayushmann likes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.