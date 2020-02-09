The Debate
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana Recreates Anil Kapoor's Step After 35 Yrs

Bollywood News

Afterall, 'tis the season of love and the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will release a remix version of 'Yaar Bina Chain' on featuring Ayushmann.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay Ganguly

Ayushmann Khurrana along with the entire starcast of his next film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' will shake a leg on the rehashed version of Bappi Lahiri's popular song 'Yaar Bina Chain kaha re'. The song that was featured in Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh's film 'Saaheb' (1985) will be recreated for Hitesh Kewalya's 2020 romantic comedy film.

Ayushmann Khurrana laments ragging after co-star Jitendra's 'forced to kiss men' reveal

Vijay Ganguly, son of 'Saaheb' director Anil Ganguly was roped in to choreograph the remix version for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song track for Ayushmann's movie is now titled as 'Arrey Pyaar Kar Le' — that focuses on same-sex love story between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the film. Ganguly in an interview with a leading daily revealed that he has made Ayushmann recreate a step of Anil Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana confesses having kissed a guy before Jitendra Kumar

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay tuned for #AreyPyaarKarLe, out tomorrow! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥️

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

On the release of the rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmaan said he is glad that India is ready is for a film on same-sex relationships. The trailer of the film has received more than 48 million views on YouTube and garnered mostly positive reactions.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awashty in key roles. The film will be hitting the silver screen on February 21.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his newly released song from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
