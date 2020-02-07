Ayushmann Khurrana Confesses Having Kissed A Guy Before Jitendra Kumar

Ayushmaan Khurrana is on a roll lately with back to back hit films including Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl in 2019. The actor took the country by storm with the trailer of his upcoming film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, wherein he is seen locking lips with his co-star Jitendra Kumar. The story of the film is based on a same-sex relationship. Considering the fact that Ayushmann Khurrana is straight, his and Jitnedra's kiss shocked millions across the country wondering how did the actor pull it off with such confidence? Recently, Ayushmann revealed that Jitendra is not the first guy that he has locked lips with.

Jitendra Kumar is not the first guy that Ayushmann has kissed?

Ayushmann Khurrana had visited Bhavans college to promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently. The Bala actor had an interaction with the students of the college after the promotional event. During the interaction, Khurrana revealed that before Jitendra Kumar, he had kissed yet another guy. Khurrana had to kiss a guy during MTV Roadies when he and other contestants of the show were playing truth and dare. He stated that he got the dare to kiss a guy and he went for it. He further elaborated that he feels a boy can fall in love with a boy, or a girl can fall in love with a girl and that it does not matter because, at the end of the day, love should be treated as love.

He also revealed that his co-star Jitendra Kumar too has kissed a guy before, rather four. He stated that during his college days, Jitendra Kumar was given a task to kiss four boys. Kumar himself told Ayushmann that ragging takes place in engineering colleges and that is when he had to kiss four guys, due to ragging.

