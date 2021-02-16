Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals How Fortunate He Is To Explore New Places

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his roles in Dream Girl, Andhadhun, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is among the many celebs who loves travelling and thanks to his job, he gets the opportunity to do so. The actor is currently shooting for his next film titled Anek in the beautiful Shillong, Meghalaya. Talking about the experience, the actor reveals how fortunate he is to visit so many new places and make new memories.

During a Mid-Day interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that Anek's film gives him the chance to explore India and marvel at its beauty like never before. After Assam, he's in Shillong now. He also added that he had been here before, but he couldn't explore the place as he wanted to. Ayushmann said that for the first time in his life, he is shooting a film in this picturesque place and he has to confess that he has been taken aback by how picture-perfect it is.

Ayushmann also revealed saying that as actors, they are really fortunate to visit so many new places and are also able to make so many memories. He also went on to praise the picturesque location of the Meghayalan capital city of Shillong. Talking about his experience in Shillong, he said that Shillong’s beauty is truly unmatched and it's really a hidden gem of that country. He also concluded by saying that he is looking forward to soaking in Shillong, exploring the city in detail and taking back unforgettable memories.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Another Glimpse As Joshua From 'Anek'

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana 'feels Blessed' On 'Anek' Sets As He Poses With Kids Showering 'love'

On the work front

Since 2019, Ayushmann has taken a long break from movies to focus on his wife and children. Post his hiatus, he just finished his shoot for Abhishek Kapoor's next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor is currently in Shillong, Meghalaya, shooting Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller titled Anek.

This film is supposed to be the biggest movie he's signed to date. Ayushmann's year seems to be jam-packed as he has a number of movies to be released this year. He released the Piano Player in May 2021 and G in June. Ayushmann Khurrana's films also include the remake of Chhoti Si Baat, Googly, and Badhaai Ho 2.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Another Glimpse As Joshua From 'Anek'

Also read | National Youth Day: Ayushmann Khurrana Urges To Put An 'end To Violence Against Children'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.