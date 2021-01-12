National Youth Day: Ayushmann Khurrana Urges To Put An 'end To Violence Against Children'

On the occasion of National Youth Day which is celebrated every year on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his opinion on how the youths in today’s time are an integral part of the process of nation-building. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the celebrity advocate for UNICEF on their global campaign of ending violence against children, recently spoke about how the youth of the nation can stand together and fight all the odds and atrocities together.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares thoughts on National Youth Day

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the Bala actor in a press statement said that a big change can be brought when young people step out and work together for a cause.

“Only when young people come together with a common understanding and join forces in putting an end to violence against children, can we hope for some substantial changes. Influencing peer groups to recognize violence in its many forms is something the young people can do very effectively.”

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Plays A 'haunting' Piano Tune And Charms His Insta Fam | Watch

Read: Did You Know THIS Movie Of Ayushmann Khurrana Almost Went On To Make A 700% Profit?

.

Further, Ayushmann also spoke about the role of youth in protecting and safeguarding the rights of children with sincere efforts from the youth. Commenting upon the same, Ayushmann stated some ways where youth can play a major role in protecting people against any sort of violence.

“From small actions like calling out a friend who is harassing a girl on the street or reaching out/calling a helpline to report acts of violence against their peers that they come across in daily life, supporting the survivors in seeking help, or asking adults like parents, teachers and school authorities to listen to them are some concrete actions that young people can take to make a difference.”



Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has been taking his role of celebrity advocate seriously, also highlighted how the organization UNICEF aims to achieve its goals in 2021. He said that in the year 2021, UNICEF aims to build greater awareness, dialogue, and public action on the prevention of and response to violence against children. They are alls et to come up with special programs and initiatives that will act as a way to top violence in society against women and girls. He hopes that through his association with UNICEF, he will be able to help kids in need of urgent protection. He believes that with his association with UNICEF he can contribute his bit to create a safe safe and supportive environment for the children throughout their childhood and adolescence that will help them grow up strong and healthy – mentally and physically.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Nostalgic As He Shares 'memories' Of Hometown With Throwback Pic

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Returns To Mumbai To Sign His Next BIG Bollywood Project!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.