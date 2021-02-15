Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Another Glimpse As Joshua From 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana had recently revealed the news on Instagram about his upcoming movie 'Anek' helmed by his 'Article 15' director Anubhav Sinha. He had also shared his first look from the film and the character's name, that is Joshua. Today, Ayushman once again took to Instagram to give us one more glimpse of his character.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Joshua

The shared a picture on Instagram yet again giving us an insight of his look and character as Joshua in his upcoming movie 'Anek.' The picture is captioned, "à¤œà¤¿à¤¸ à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥‡ à¤ªà¥‡ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤šà¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚, à¤µà¥‹ à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤® à¤ªà¤•à¤¡à¤¼ à¤²à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤”à¤° à¤‰à¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤¬à¥ˆà¤ à¤­à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‚à¤à¤•à¤¿ à¤‰à¤¸ à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤†à¤à¤—à¤¾ à¤­à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤ - The Less Travelled. #Anek #BeingJoshua #AnubhavSinha #NorthEast" The caption roughly translates as " We take that path which no one walks on. We sit on that path as no one else will ever travel through that."

The picture has Ayushmann sitting on an empty along with Anubhav Sinha. Ayushman as Joshua is dressed very casually in a plain green long-sleeved T-shirt and dark green khaki pants. He has a full beard with his hair neatly combed to the side. On closer inspection, the eyebrow slit is also visible in the picture. out his picture below:

Ayushmann's fans were glad to get another glimpse of the 's look for his upcoming movie and were quick to drop heart and fire emojis in the actors' comment section. Take a look at the comments below:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Movies

Ayushmann has decided to take a long break in 2019 from films to focus on his wife and kids. Post his hiatus, he recently wrapped up his shoot for Abhishek Kapoor’s next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He is currently in Assam shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s spy thriller Anek. This movie is supposed to be the biggest film that he has signed to date. Ayushmann's year seems to be jam-packed as he has a significant amount of movies releasing this year. He has Shoot the Piano Player releasing in May 2021 and G in June. Ayushmann Khurrana's movies also include the remake of Chhoti Si Baat, Googly, and Badhaai Ho 2.

