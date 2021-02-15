Ayushmann Khurrana 'feels Blessed' On 'Anek' Sets As He Poses With Kids Showering 'love'

Ayushmann Khurrana, on February 14, posted a picture of himself on the sets of Anek. What made the picture unique was the fact that he was surrounded by fans in it, not any fans but children who 'loved' him. He said in the caption of his post that he was grateful and overwhelmed by the love he was receiving from the people in the North-East. The hashtags that he has used also lets everyone know that the love and appreciation he got was a huge motivation for him and drove him to work harder. Notably, because of Ayushmann Khurrana’s choices in films, the actor has amassed a very loyal fan base all over India.

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude for love received

In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen sitting on his knees, while kids of all age groups surround him, some seated beside him, some standing behind him. The children who are standing behind him are seen holding up sheets of paper with the actor's name spelt out in big and bold letters. Not only was his name displayed but also a message which read, “we love Ayushmann.”

The picture is a colourful amalgamation of wide smiles, the widest smile seemingly being that of Ayushmann Khurrana’s. He looks happy and content to be surrounded by the children on all sides. He is wearing a grey tee with jeans and a cap. He is sporting his signature stubbled look with a new addition that was a cut over his eyebrow which he has adopted for the character of Jordan in the film Anek. The pose he is striking is a thumbs-up with both his hands. Some of the children have also copied his pose as they smile posing next to the actor.

In another of Ayushmann Khurrana's photos, which announced the film Anek, the star was seen posing with director Anubhav Sinha. In his caption for the post, he said that he was very happy to be collaborating with Sinha once again. In Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of an investigative journalist and he has adopted a new look for the same. Ayushmann Khurrana is seen with a clapboard in his hand with "Anek" written as the name of the project and “AGAIN” written in bold letters signifying the collaboration of Khurrana and Sinha once again.

