Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Video With Father On Father's Day; Celebs Pour In Love

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and shared unseen pictures with their fathers, on the occasion of Father’s Day. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared an unmissable boomerang video with P Khurrana and brother Aparshakti Khurrana. As seen in the video shared, Ayushmann and Aparshakti can be seen standing next to their father, as the trio shrug their shoulders while posing for the camera. Watch the video here:

With the video shared, Ayushmann Khurrana wished his father a 'Happy Father's Day'. Soon as the picture was uploaded, celebrities like Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Ali Merchant, and Srishti Srivastava dropped their love on the picture. Take a look:

The actor recently made it to the news, when he shared a picture of his father to celebrate his birthday. With the picture shared, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Happy bday to the world’s best father! You gave me the wings, talent, and ambition. I won’t tell your age to the world. Coz they won’t believe it. ðŸ¤“Jai jai (that’s what we say when we do charan sparsh) ðŸ™ðŸ»." Take a look at the picture:

Ayushmann on the professional front

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020. The actor was also appreciated for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, the movie chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back the Badhai Ho trio, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again onscreen. If the reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in the much-loved film, Toolsidas Junior with actor Alaya F.

(Image credits: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

