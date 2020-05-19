Aparshakti Khurana Dons Wife’s Heels & Grooves To 'High Heels Te Nache'; Watch Video

Like many other Bollywood stars, Aparshakti Khurana is still keeping in touch with his fans via social media. He recently held an Instagram live session where he openly spoke with his social media followers. The live session became truly interesting when Arjun Kapoor showed up on stream and asked Aparshakti Khurana to dance to High Heels Te Nache while wearing his wife’s heels.

Aparshakti accepts Arjun Kapoor’s challenge & dances to 'High Heels Te Nache'

Aparshakti Khurana is known for his free-spirited personality and his knack for entertaining fans. During his recent live session on Instagram, Aparshakti Khurana was challenged by fellow actor Arjun Kapoor, who asked him to dance off to his popular song, High Heels Te Nache. Aparshakti Khurana accepted Arjun Kapoor challenge without a moment’s hesitation and went off-screen to don his wife’s high heels.

Once he was back on camera, Aparshakti Khurana played Arjun Kapoor’s song, High Heels Te Nache. He then effortlessly grooved to the song while still wearing his wife’s heels. Fans adored this hilarious moment and many thought that it was the highlight of his amusing Instagram live session.

Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor himself danced wearing Kareena Kapoor’s high heels in the original iteration of High Heels Te Nache. Aparshakti Khurana later shared a clip of his dance on his social media. In the caption for the same post, Aparshakti Khurana revealed that he will have a live Instagram session every Friday at 10.30 pm.

Aparshakti Khurana’s upcoming movies and latest projects

Aparshakti Khurana recently released his latest single, Teri Yaari. Teri Yaari is a song about the beautiful bond of friendship. The song also features him wearing his stunning wedding sherwani. On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to feature in the upcoming comedy film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 02) 2020. The film is directed by newcomer Divyang Thakkar and is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The lead cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak, and Deeksha Joshi. The filming for Jayeshbhai Jordaar ended back in February of this year.

