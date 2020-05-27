Angad Bedi Poses For A Selfie With Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana & Yuvraj Singh

Angad Bedi's recent post on his Instagram is nothing less than a treat for all those who are fans of cricket as well as Bollywood. While the Khurrana brothers seem to always manage and look dashing in every picture, cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined the Bollywood men for a pose. Angad Bedi posted a rather shaky selfie on his Instagram recently.

Four favourites in a frame

Angad Bedi posted a picture of himself alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana and Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram handle. The selfie is being taken by Yuvraj Singh. While the picture is shaky and not a clear one, one can see the happy faces of the group. The picture also includes Mukesh Chhabra, whose birthday was the occasion on which Angad shared the picture. Here is the photo:

Lockdown Diaries of these celebrities

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh recently took to Instagram to share a video on his Instagram story. The cricketer can be seen with unruly hair and has applied a funny filter in which mouth appears bigger. He is calling out wife Hazel Keech, who can be seen sitting in the background. Yuvraj has added a caption saying that he needs a haircut. He also added that Hazel, on the other hand, needs rock salt. Here is the video:

(Source: Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a flair is writing songs and poems, and he has been displaying it on his Instagram ever since the lockdown has started. Ayushmann shared a video on his Instagram in which a recites a poem named 'Mujhe Mask Kyun Pehn-na Hai' (Why do I have to wear a mask?). The poem brings out problems a person might face wearing a mask, but then slowly takes a turn to tell why it is important to wear a mask. In the caption of the post, Ayushmann wrote:

Nothing is simple and easy. It will take everyone's effort and resolve. Our real life heroes are doing a lot for us. It's our turn now to do our bit.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana recently reshared a video on his Instagram story. The video shows a wonderful couple dancing on the tunes of Kudiye Ni, which is sung by Aparshakti. Thanking the couple and sharing it, Aparshakti thanked the couple. Aparshakti Khurana also said he is glad that they made the song Kudiye Ni a part of their big day. Here is the video shared by Khurana:

(Source: Aparshakti Khurana Instagram)

